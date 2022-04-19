Details Category: Latest Edition Published on Tuesday, 19 April 2022 21:47 Written by Ralph Shealy Hits: 18

Council Begins

Budget Process



Saluda County Council gave first readings to the 2022-23 school and county budgets at the April 11 meeting.

The local support portion of the school district’s $23,159,456 budget is $8,476,594, minus revenues and credits reflected on tax receipts from Property Tax Relief, Homestead Exemption, Tier 3 Property Tax Relief, and Motor Carrier for a net amount of $5,343,556 from ad valorem taxes.

The county’s budget currently stands at $14,995,066, $785,209 over projected revenue. Two more readings are required for both budgets.

A public hearing was held on an ordinance authorizing the expansion of the boundaries of a multi-county business park. No one spoke at the public hearing. In the old business portion of the meeting, third reading approval was given to the ordinance.

Council gave second reading approval to an ordinance that will provide for the recovery of costs for service charges from users of fire protection and emergency services through a citizen’sinsurance. Councilman Jack Atkinson said he had a problem with fees being collected by a third party. He said he thought the county should do its own collecting. Atkinson voted against second reading approval.

In new business, Council gave first reading to an ordinance permitting Saluda County to enter into a lease agreement with Southeast Aviation, LLC. The lease would allow the establishment of a flight school at the airport, assistant Emergency Management Director Jill Warren said.

The annual Fair Housing Resolution was approved, as was a resolution saluting Bonnie Forrest on her retirement after 21 years of service to the county.

Fire Service coordinator Luke Downing asked Council to consider purchasing to a mini-pump truck for the Circle Fire Department, replacing a 1997 ambulance used as a squad truck. The truck under consideration is a 2006 model with a 250 gallon water tank, 15 gallons for foam and a light tower for night duty.

The truck has 15,000 miles on the odometer and cost $99,900. Downing said Circle fire chief Donnie Longshore approved the purchase, as does the Fire Board.

The truck is located in Pennsylvania, and fire officials will travel there and thoroughly inspect the vehicle. If it is found acceptable, it will be driven home. Coincil approved the purchase.

Council approved an Economic Development Set-aside Grant. Will Williams from the Economic Development Partnership, said the grant funds will be issued by the state to the county, and the county would disburse the funds to an industry, which will pledge to further develop its location and hire more employees.



King Academy To

Celebrate 50 Years



W. Wyman King Academy’s will celebrate its 50th Anniversary on April 30, 2022, with a special observance at the school.

Alumnus Jonathan Rush will serve as the emcee, and alumnus Matt Carson with the East Wind Band will be providing entertainment. Memorabilia rooms from all 50 years and special speakers and honorees will also be featured

Open house begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will be catered by Shealy’s BBQ at 6:30. Cost is $25 for one person and $45 for a couple.

This event is open to all alumni and WKA Parents. They must RSVP by contacting the office at (803) 532-6682 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .